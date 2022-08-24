Delhi to have highest no. of e-buses in India by Nov 2023: Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 97 high-tech electric buses from the Rajghat Depot today.

During the occasion, CM also announced that 8,000 e-buses are in the pipeline to arrive by 2025 and by November 2023, Delhi will have the highest number of e-buses in India with 1,800 e-buses.

Kejriwal stated, “We are phasing out old-polluting buses and replacing them with electric buses. 153 e-buses are already plying on the roads of Delhi, our new fleet of 97 will take the number to 250; 50 more to be added by September. By November 2023, 1500 more electric buses will be acquired to take the number of e-buses to 1800.”

He further said, “Delhi will soon boast of the highest number of electric buses in any Indian city. By the end of 2025, the number of buses in Delhi will increase to 10,380 of which about 80 percent (8180) will be electric buses.”

At present, 7,373 buses are running in Delhi including DTC and Cluster buses.

By 2023, 55 depots will be electrified and by 2025, 18,000 charging points will be ready in Delhi.

Besides, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “At present, the share of electric buses in the public transport fleet is 34 percent, by 2025, and after the arrival of 7,930 buses the share of electric buses will increase to 80 percent.”