The Delhi Government is set to revolutionise water supply management in the city by adopting European standards for monitoring water consumption. The city government will leverage state-of-the-art SCADA systems to ensure efficient water distribution and meet the growing demand of various localities in Delhi.

A key milestone in this endeavour is the installation of flow metres across the city, a process that will be expedited to completion by December 31.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has emphasised the importance of timely execution to enhance water supply management. This initiative will help track and optimise water usage and promote responsible consumption habits among the residents.

With real-time data and comprehensive insights into water consumption patterns, the Delhi government will be better equipped to address shortages, detect leakages, and implement necessary measures to sustainably manage water resources.

Starting from July 1, 2023, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will commence centralised monitoring of water supply throughout the city. This transformative measure will ensure a streamlined approach to water management, enabling the government to effectively address the diverse needs of different areas in Delhi.

By monitoring water supply centrally, the government aims to enhance efficiency, minimise wastage, and ensure equitable distribution of this vital resource. The centralised monitoring system is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the water supply demands of various localities across the city.

During the review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal had sought an update on the progress of flow metre installations from the DJB officials. To his disappointment, the CM discovered that the work had not been completed as instructed in the previous meeting.

In response, he expressed his strong displeasure and set a deadline for the installation of flow metres on primary and secondary UGRs (Underground Reservoirs) to ensure comprehensive information and availability of water supply in Delhi. The Delhi Jal Board is tasked with completing the installation of all remaining flow metres by December 31.

The Delhi government is implementing the SCADA System to manage water supply in the city, a system used in China, France, Central Europe, and Italy.