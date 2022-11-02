Delhi govt to inaugurate ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ today

In a bid to provide free gynecological treatment to women across, the Delhi government will launch a special ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ in the city on Wednesday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in Delhi’s world-class health services from today. The government is going to start a special ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ for women where they will get their gynaecologist’s services, tests, and medicines that are free of cost.”

दिल्ली की महिलाओं के लिए ख़ुशखबरी आज से दिल्ली की विश्वस्तरीय स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में एक और नई पहल होने जा रही है। सरकार महिलाओं के लिए विशेष “महिला मोहल्ला क्लिनिक” शुरू करने जा रही है जहां महिलाओं को अपने स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ की सेवाएँ, जाँच, दवाइयाँ व टेस्ट मुफ़्त उपलब्ध होंगे। pic.twitter.com/Nx3exZphlY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 2, 2022

According to the Delhi government, these clinics will provide specialised services like gynaecologist’s services, tests, and medicines to women free of cost.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government aiming to provide basic health services to underserved population in urban settings.

These clinics serve as the first point of contact for the population, offer timely services, and reduce the high amount of referrals to secondary and tertiary health facilities in the state.

The scheme elicited a mixed response with its inception in 2015 at Peeragarhi, West Delhi. As per reports, the clinics have gone from 106 in 2016 to 519 in 2022.

