Delhi govt seeks detailed report from MCD over anti-encroachment drives

The Delhi government today sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the ongoing anti-encroachment drives in the city starting from April 1.

Earlier on May 16, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while his government is against encroachment, it would not tolerate the use of the bulldozers by the BJP-led MCD in Delhi, stating that it would leave a large chunk of people “homeless”.

Kejriwal said a large part of Delhi has expanded illegally and asked the BJP-led MCD if such a vast area of the city would be demolished under the demolition drive.

The MCD, recently, conducted a spate of demolition of the encroachments in various parts of the national capital that drew protests in some parts of Delhi.

Earlier this month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran bulldozers in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden and Madanpur Khadar.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out a demolition drive in the Jahangirpuri area.