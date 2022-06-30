Delhi govt to provide educational support to Tihar Jail inmates

To help Tihar Jail inmates reintegrate better with the society after completion of their jail term, the Delhi government will now provide them skill training and educational support.

Prior to this, Delhi government school teachers will study their education background and potential skills. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the DG(Prison) Sandeep Goel, Secretary Education Ashok Kumar, senior officials of the Education department including the teachers working with jail inmates on Thursday, to discuss the details of the project.

Speaking about the Delhi government’s ambitious project, Sisodia said, “Our government believes that right education is the only way to set the right mindset among people and help them lead a better and meaningful life.”

He added that there are nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail who are serving their term. “We now need to understand their education background and their own interests in future education or skilling,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

While giving details about the project, Sisodia said, “Under this project our teachers will talk to the inmates to understand their educational background and skilling needs and accordingly new programs will be designed for them.”

Sisodia also directed the teachers to interact very diligently and sensitively. He also added that teachers should ensure that they are able to understand inmates’ unique skills to the table during conversation and highlight their areas of interest for working in future.

The Delhi government already runs an education program in Tihar jail and its additional complexes in Rohini and Mandoli, where government teachers have been appointed by the Directorate of Education and are taking classes weekly. Now these teachers will be supporting the government with this study.