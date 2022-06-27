Delhi govt to make COVID vaccines available at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics soon

To give a boost to the vaccination drive in the national capital and make the precaution doses more accessible, the Delhi government will now provide COVID-19 vaccination at Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

For this, vaccination centres will be set up across all the Mohalla Clinics. This is a major step toward further increasing the vaccination rate in the capital, after a door-to-door campaign.

Speaking about the initiative, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “State has adopted the multi-pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being provided in a mission mode, but still, a cohort of the population for the second dose and a significantly higher cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. The addition of vaccination centres at Mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon.”

Sisodia added that for this designated staff at Mohalla Clinics will be provided training regarding COVID Vaccination Operational Guidelines by resource personnel.

“They will be responsible for carrying the vaccinations and logistics to the sites at Mohalla clinics. The responsibility of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic will be to provide adequate space for the vaccination site, counsel the beneficiaries, and ensure that COVID vaccination guidelines are followed at the clinic,” he said.

Sisodia said, “As soon as the vaccination centres are functional they will be uploaded on the CoWin and beneficiaries will be able to book their slots easily.” He further directed the officials to complete the relevant work soon and get the sites functional on priority.

According to the current statistics, 3.49 crores people have been vaccinated including 1st dose, 2nd dose, and precaution dose of COVID vaccine.