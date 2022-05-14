Delhi govt gives approval for setting up of cadre of dentists to facilitate new recruitments

In an extension of its efforts to strengthen the overall health infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi government has given approval for the formation of a cadre for the Dental Surgeon Service Rules.

This cadre of dental surgeons is the first of its kind in the country.

With the introduction of this cadre, the doctors who had been providing their services in various hospitals in Delhi on a temporary basis will now be

regularised. This will also facilitate the recruitment of new doctors regularly.

The Dental Surgeon cadre arrived at the residence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday to express their gratitude. They thanked the Delhi Health Minister by offering flowers.

Jain said the Kejriwal government has recently approved the formation of a cadre for ‘Dental Surgeon Service Rules’. The delegation of dental surgeons thanked the Delhi Health Minister for this.

The Delhi Health Minister said, “The formation of the cadre will help in regularizing services of doctors who have been working for the last 23 years as well as facilitate new recruitment.”

“With this, the process of transferring and posting will also be made smooth in the future,” he said.