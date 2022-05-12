Delhi govt extends its Anti Open-Burning campaign till June 13

The Delhi government has decided to extend its anti Open-Burning campaign till June 13, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai who ordered the extension of the campaign for the next one month i.e. from May 13 to June 13, today.

The Environment department has also released last one month’s reports related to the Anti-Open Burning campaign.

According to the report, the inspection of 5,241 sites was completed in the last one month and 23 notices and challans have been issued to violators till now.

Divulging more details on the report, Rai said, “Today is the last day of the first phase of the Anti-Open Burning Campaign launched under the Summer Action Plan. In view of the cases of open burning in Delhi, instructions have also been issued to extend the Anti-Open Burning Campaign from May 13 to June 13.”

“The Anti-Open Burning campaign, which saw streamlined actions to monitor and prevent incidences of open burning in Delhi 24×7, has concluded this inspection with 500 teams from 10 departments deployed at various locations throughout the city. The reports are also sent to the Environment Department on a regular basis. In addition, the MCD has been directed to take all necessary procedures to prevent fires at the landfill site”, he further added.

Besides, the Environment Minister added, “Green Delhi App has also contributed a lot to redress the complaints related to Anti Open Burning. Through this app, out of 374 complaints, about 347 complaints have been resolved.”

He also stated, “So far, the government has been effective in curbing incidences of open burning in Delhi and taking harsh punishment as a result of this campaign. This effort will continue to play a significant part in the improvement of Delhi’s environment and pollution control in the future.”