Delhi govt to establish 4 Zila Sainik Boards

The Delhi Government, in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,on Thursday gave its approval to a proposal to set up four Zila Sainik Boards in the city.

The proposal to establish four Zila Sainik Boards was placed in the Cabinet on behalf of the Revenue Department.

Under the Rajya Sainik Board in Delhi, these four Zila Sainik Boards will be developed in South West Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi and Central Delhi.

A total of 11 officers will be appointed in each Zila Sainik Board, which will include the Secretary, Assistant Secretary, head clerk and staff, and other employees.

Each Zila Sainik Board will receive approximately Rs 4 crore per year from the Kejriwal Government, while the four Sainik Boards will receive approximately Rs 16 crore per year.

The Delhi Government will bear 40 percent of the total expenditure on the newly-formed Sainik Board.