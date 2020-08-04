The information technology department of the Delhi government will develop dedicated software for the preparation and customisation of new photo-electoral rolls of gurdwara wards in the national capital for the gurdwara elections in 2021.

This is being done following a request to the state government’s IT department by the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections.

According to Delhi minister for gurdwara elections, Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections has also requested the office of the Chief Electoral Officer to help in matching and verifying the data of the electoral rolls of gurdwara wards with the data of state electoral rolls.

This cross-checking will ensure transparency in the preparation of photo electoral rolls for the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections. To expedite the process, the Directorate will give the personnel support to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, a government official said.

The IT department will develop software as per the requirement of the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the minister, which was held to discuss various issues relating to the conduct of the DSGMC elections and preparation of photo-electoral rolls, the official said.

The official said the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections conducts the DSGMC elections, whose members have a term of four years. The last such elections were held in February 2017. The next elections are to be held in March 2021.

The Directorate of Gurdwara Elections of the Delhi government was established in 1974 by an Act of Parliament called the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1971, the official added.