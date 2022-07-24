Delhi govt to develop ‘food hubs’ to create employment opportunities

Soon, Majnu Ka Tila and Chandini Chowk are set to get new identities as world-class food hubs under a new project of the Delhi government.

In a bid to maximize the potential of Delhi’s food hubs and generate more employment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his government will develop food hubs in the national capital.

Kejriwal said, “With the development of these food hubs, the business will increase in Delhi and with the strengthening of the economy, a large number of new employment opportunities will be generated. The Delhi government is working day and night to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.”

He further said, “After extensive research and several meetings with market associations, Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk have been selected to be developed as food hubs. We will plan for roads, electricity, water, and sanitation inside the food hubs; all guidelines of food safety and hygiene will be strictly followed. Delhi’s Food Hubs will be promoted with unique branding all over the country and the world so that people coming to Delhi from across the globe can experience our food hubs.”

For this, he announced a design competition for the project, saying, “Within the next six weeks, we will conduct a design competition, in which designs will be sought from the country’s top architecture firms to develop both the markets. In the next 12 weeks, the architectural design will be finalised and the contracts will be granted to start the work of developing both the food hubs.”

“Based on the experiences received from both the food hubs, all the food hubs in Delhi will be identified and developed in the next phase,” the CM added.

Kejriwal said that within the next five years, the government has set a target to create jobs for 20 lakh youths.