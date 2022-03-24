Delhi Govt appoints Justice (Rtd) Harish Chandra Mishra as Lokayukta

In another move towards strengthening its fight against corruption, the Delhi Government today appointed Justice (Rtd) Harish Chandra Mishra as the Lokayukta.

He will hold office for a term of five years from his date of appointment.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem. Following this, the official notification was read out by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev after which LG Anil Baijal administered the oath to newly appointed Lokayukta Justice(Rtd) Harish Chandra Mishra.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of the official appointment document at the premises of the Delhi Raj Bhavan.

Kejriwal congratulated the newly appointed Lokayukta on this momentous occasion.

Justice Harish Chandra Mishra is a retired judge of the Jharkhand High Court. He was also the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. His appointment was made in consultation with the Chief Minister.