Delhi: Fresh Covid-19 cases down to 4,044 with 8.60 pc positivity rate

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in the national capital came down to 4,044 on Friday from 4,291 on Thursday following 47,042 tests done across the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate fell sharply to 8.60 per cent from 9.56 per cent the day before.

The fatalities caused by the coronavirus numbered 25 against 34 deaths on Thursday. The cumulative figure of such casualties was now 25,769.

There were 23,153 patients getting medication as home isolation cases whereas the count of such cases yesterday was 26,812.

The total number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals was 1,928, including a few suspected cases. The number of patients getting treatment in ICUs was 713 whereas those on oxygen support were counted to be 704.

The city had 15,420 hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients, but 13,492 beds were found to be vacant.

The health bulletin showed that 70,267 persons got jabbed during the past 24 hours and 26,889 of them got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of those administered their first vaccine dose so far was 1,69,29,867 and such figure for those fully vaccinated was 1,22,38,197.

There were 29,152 active cases in Delhi and the number of containment zones stood at 41,095.