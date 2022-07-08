Delhi: Four, including three minors, drown in Yamuna river

Four people, including three minors, drowned to death while taking bath in the Yamuna river in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

Four people have gone missing, according to a call they received around 1.20 in the morning, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

They were identified as Loni, Ghaziabad residents Wasim (15), Kamal (17), Iliyas (20), and Sameer (17). A motorcycle and some clothing were discovered on the Yamuna bank.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that the four individuals had travelled from Loni to Thokar No. 7, Sonia Pushta, Burari, on Thursday at midday in order to have a bath in the Yamuna when they unintentionally drowned in the river, according to Kalsi.

Then, on Friday morning around dawn, a search and rescue operation was launched.

The officer stated that the search for the fourth victim is still ongoing and that the divers have so far found three bodies.

According to Kalsi, the family members’ and other witnesses’ statements have been recorded, and there is no suspicion of foul play in their deaths.

