The annual examination of students studying in class IX and XI stand cancelled and the students would be promoted to the next standards based on the marks obtained in mid-term examinations, the Delhi government announced on Thursday.

“Class IX and XI exams which were postponed on April 12 are now cancelled. Private schools that conducted mid-term and annual exams before the lockdown, can declare the students’ results. Government, private and government-aided schools that have conducted only the mid-term exams and not the annual exams, will promote students based on mid-term exam scores,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced while making a digital address.

Sisodia, who also handles education portfolio of Delhi cabinet, presented guidelines for schools for marking the students in Class IX and Class XI.

As per the information shared by the Delhi government, schools that did not conduct any mid-term examination or students who were not able to take all mid-term papers will be assessed based on the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects out of five main subjects.

Besides, all such students who gave their mid-term in only one subject or were unable to give their mid-term exam in any subject as well as students who did not receive minimum qualifying marks will be eligible for a re-assessment.

“These students will be assessed through assignments/projects/school based tests etc. for the promotion to the next higher class. No additional physical or online assessment will be conducted for these students,” Sisodia said.

“This policy will be implemented in all government and private schools,” he added.

The deputy CM and also discussed the admissions process regarding admission policy of VI to IX grades.

“Similar to the admission process conducted last year, admissions to Delhi Government schools will be held online. Parents or candidates can register their children or themselves online from 11th June onwards until 30th of June. Admissions will begin from 5th July onwards, based on the registration of students. Students who are unable to register in the given date will become thee legible to register in the second admission cycle which will begin from 23rd July until 6th August 2021,” he shared.