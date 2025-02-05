Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita and parents cast vote

After days of high-octane election campaign, the people of Delhi are set to deliver their verdict as voting for the crucial Delhi Assembly Elections begins at 7 am on Wednesday.

With over 1.56 crore eligible voters, the polling is being held across 13,766 polling stations in 70 assembly seats. The voting will conclude at 6 pm and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

For the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), this election is more than just a fight for power – it’s a test of public trust as well. Months ago, AAP chief Kejriwal stepped down as chief minister over corruption charges in the liquor policy case, declaring he would “reclaim the post only if acquitted in the people’s court.”

While the outcome of the assembly election won’t impact the legal battle in the alleged liquor policy scam, it will be a reflection of voter sentiment.

The ruling party in Delhi is fighting with its back against the wall due to factors like anti-incumbency and corruption charges against its top leaders. The BJP, on the other hand, is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to recapture power in the national capital, where it has remained in opposition for the past 27 years.

The Congress has also put its best foot forward, contesting the election alone, despite being part of the INDIA bloc with the AAP at the national level. A total of 1,09,955 personnel, including 68,733 polling officials, have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

BELOW ARE THE LIVE UPDATES