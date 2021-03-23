The Delhi government plans to establish ‘Schools of Specialised Excellence’ to cater to the needs of students, enrolled in government schools, who are gifted in various areas of study such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), performing and visual arts, humanities and high-end 21st century skills.

The Delhi Cabinet today approved the establishment of about 100 such schools. These schools will be choicebased and will cover grades 9 to 12 — the last four years in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling introduced by the New Education Policy (NEP)- 2020.

The NEP advocates for gifted students to be provided with adequate enrichment opportunities, guidance and encouragement.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “As we are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next-generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted. We want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives. Schools of Specialised Excellence will provide the right platform to our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialised interests.”

Sisodia also shared that while all schools of the Delhi government will be upgraded to the level of the existing RPVVs and SoE, these new Schools of Specialised Excellence will nurture specialisation among children having special aptitude and interest in the four domains. Operating with the vision of discovering and nurturing innate talents in gifted students, Schools of Specialised Excellence will focus on providing holistic and experiential learning opportunities through state-of-the-art infrastructure, creativity and problemsolving focused learning and teaching, strong partnerships with universities and industry leaders, mentorship schemes and easy access to role models to empower students to achieve their highest potential.

Sisodia said these schools hold the potential to serve as examples of how providing the correct environment and opportunities to students can catapult them from even the most marginalised backgrounds to great heights of success in various fields. These schools will act as hubs of excellence in their respective zones and provide other schools with inspiration and technical knowhow to foster excellence.