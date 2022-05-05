Delhi Cabinet approves implementation of Startup Policy

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of the Delhi Startup Policy.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said, “Entrepreneurship classes and Business Blasters Program to be introduced at the college level after its grand success in schools. Delhi Government will support college students working on business ideas in all possible ways it can.”

He said the Delhi government will help startups get collateral-free loans which will be interest-free for a year.

“Delhi Government to empanel CAs, Lawyers, and Experts to aid startups for free; their service charges will be borne by the government,” Kejriwal said.

“We will ease out procurement norms to help startups but not bargain with the quality of our products. Students building startups while studying in Delhi Government’s colleges will be able to seek 1-2 years of leave. A robust task force will oversee the registration of startups under the policy.

I hope that Delhi will be the home of Unicorns and behemoth businesses that the world will look up to,” he said.

A meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by Kejriwal was held at the Delhi Secretariat today.

This meeting saw the proposal of the Delhi Startup Policy be approved to give a boost to the country’s economy.

Presenting the policy framework, the Industries Department shared the vision behind the policy that seeks to enable Delhi to emerge as a Global Innovation Hub and the most preferred destination for Startups by 2030 by creating an enabling ecosystem for an innovation-based economy and fostering entrepreneurial spirit through a robust support mechanism.