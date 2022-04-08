Delhi becomes first state to include and incentivise e-cycles

Delhi Government in a significant decision has announced to include e-cycles in its ambitious Electric Vehicle(EV) Policy.

Delhi has now become the first state in the country to incentivize e-cycles under its EV policy. This will include both passenger and cargo e-cycle having a speed of less than 25 km/hour. A purchase incentive of 25 per cent of MRP upto Rs 5,500 will be provided to the first 10,000 buyers. An additional incentive of Rs 2,000 to the first 1,000 individual e-cycles owners will be provided with an eye on to create the much-needed demand for e-cycles.

Similarly, the Delhi Government will provide a purchase incentive of 33 per cent of MRP upto Rs 15,000 per vehicle to the first 5,000 e-cargo cycles buyers to support the food delivery and ecommerce drivers in the city. In addition to the purchase incentives, all the purchasers of e-cycles and cargo e-cycles will also be eligible for a Scrapping Incentive of up to Rs 3,000 per vehicle for scrapping and deregistering old ICE two-wheelers registered in Delhi. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Delhi vice-chairman Jasmine Shah in a press conference today briefed the media about this development.

Gahlot said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is making its mark as EV Capital of India. Nearly 46,000 Electric vehicles sales have been made till date under the Delhi EV policy. The city also achieved the Highest EV sale contribution of 12.6% of Mar’22 vehicle sales. The halfway mark of Delhi’s vision of 25% EV by 2024 has been achieved. The good news is, in the last 3 months, 2W sales are consistently contributing to more than 50% of the total EV sales.” He also said that when we started the Electric Vehicle Policy, the initial target was kept as 25 percent registration of new vehicles will be from electric vehicles by 2024. About two and a half years ago this percentage was nearly 1 or 2% only which has now reached 12.6% in Mar’22.

He said subsidies on e-cycle will be eligible for one per individual. The person needs to be a resident of Delhi with a valid Aadhar card. An e-cycle can travel up to 45 km on a single charge. Talking about EV subsidy disbursal, Gahlot mentioned a total of Rs 59.44 crore subsidy has been given so far by the Delhi Government.

DDC Delhi vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said the cabinet has taken a big decision and linked the e-cycle segment with the EV policy.

He said, “Earlier it included two-wheeler, three wheelers and four wheelers. Till date, no state in the country has included the segment of e-cycle in its policy. Apart from this, there is no subsidy on the e-cycle in all the policies of the central government.

With this decision of the Delhi Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Delhi will become the first state to promote e-cycle. Currently, only a very small section of people are using it but now we are bringing it to the mainstream, especially for the people associated with the delivery segment. This will have a huge advantage in their employment opportunities. The class associated with food delivery will no longer have to buy expensive two wheelers but will be able to do their work by traveling 40-50 kms by e-cycle.”