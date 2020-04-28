After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allowed some relaxation in the Coronavirus lockdown on Monday as plumbers, electricians and sale of educational books started to function from Tuesday.

Even as the government has said no other relief will be given till May 3, plumbers, electricians and those who repair water purifiers can start work again from today onward.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also allowed the Healthcare sector- dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs and the sale and supply of vaccines and medicine and veterinarians to operate again.

The homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows will also function.

In an order issued late on Monday night, the government also allowed the movement of inter, intra state and air travel of all healthcare workers and scientists.

“Movement (inter and intra state, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technician, mid-wives and other hospital support services, including ambulances will be allowed,” the order signed by chief secretary Vijay Dev said.

The order also said that online teaching and distance learning are to be encouraged.

“Shops of educational books for students and shops selling electric fans have also been allowed to open,” the order said.

The order directed to maintain “status-quo” for all other services, with respect to strict implementation of guidelines issued for the lockdown till May 3 or further orders.

Earlier, in a late-night order, the Central government had on Friday allowed the opening of shops as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions announced on April 15.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday afternoon that malls and markets in Delhi will continue to remain shut and only standalone neighbourhood shops, or shops in the residential areas will be allowed to open but in sealed areas or the containment zones no shops will be allowed to function at all.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal had said the Central government has decided to open a few neighbourhood shops, we will follow the MHA order in Delhi as well.

” Nothing else, other than what is mentioned in this order, will be allowed to re-open till May 3, which is another one week,” Kejriwal said.

However, the order said the additional services are allowed from Tuesday “after an assessment of the overall situation”, which was done on Monday.

The Coronavirus outbreak has hit the national capital with 3108 positive cases and 54 deaths so far even as the government has declared 100 containment zones.