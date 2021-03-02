The air quality of the national capital improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday but is likely to deteriorate due to an increase in mineral dust contribution in the coming days.

Delhi’s air quality index stood at 165 micrograms per cubic meter at noon. AQI within the limit of 0-5 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 very poor, and 401-500 is considered severe.

A sharp decline in air pollution has brought a sigh of relief for the residents of the national capital. On February 27, the city had recorded poor quality of air, with the index mounting to 211 micrograms per cubic meter.

“Surface winds are high and forecasted to stay high for the next 24 hrs; the improved ventilation is influencing air quality positively,” stated the Ministry of Earth Sciences’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

The winter fury appears to be over but now Delhi air will start getting influenced by mineral dust, the SAFAR officials said. A marginal deterioration is forecasted on March 4 and 5.

The officials have advised sensitive people to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur.

Delhi’s neighboring regions — Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad also logged moderate quality of air.