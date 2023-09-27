Delhi: 32 students from AFPS clear NDA written exam

The Delhi Government’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) has achieved a remarkable success in the NDA exam conducted by the UPSC in its very first year.

A total of 32 students from the first batch of AFPS including nine girls have cleared the NDA written exam. On this occasion, Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited the AFPS Jharoda Kalan campus on Wednesday and congratulated students for their success.

Sharing this news on X, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote: “Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest numbers from any school across the country.”

He further mentioned: “In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation.”

Appreciating the efforts of students, Atishi said: “The vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal behind starting AFPS seems to be getting fulfilled within a year. He started the school to provide opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds to become military officers and serve the nation. It’s a tremendous achievement that out of our 76 students who took the exam, of which 32 students cleared the written exam.”

The Delhi Education Minister said: “There is no Sainik School in Delhi and until a year ago there was no formal education system to support preparation for the armed forces exam. Despite having a strong will to serve the nation, Delhi children were not getting the opportunities.”

This year, all 76 students from AFPS in the 12th grade took the NDA exam, and 32 of them including nine girls have succeeded. Additionally, this school of the Delhi government now stands second after Uttarakhand-based Sainik School, Ghorakhal in terms of the number of students who have passed the NDA exam.

AFPS is spread over 14 acres and is equipped with all state-of-the-art facilities. It is a part of the Delhi government’s School of Specialized Excellence and is recognized by the Delhi Board of School Education. The school is entirely free and residential. There are separate hostels for boys and girls.

Children are prepared for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other armed services. Specialized faculty, often retired Army or Air Force officers, are employed to provide training. Any child residing in Delhi can enroll in Classes 9th and 11th.

Currently, there are a total of 237 students enrolled in classes 9th, 10th, and 12th in this school. In class 12th, there are a total of 76 students, all of whom have taken the NDA examination, and out of these, 32 students have passed the written exam.