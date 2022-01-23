Covid cases in Delhi fall

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi fell sharply to 9,197 on Sunday from 11,486 on Saturday when 69,022 tests were conducted across the city. The positivity rate, however, rose to 13.32 per cent from 10.36 per cent yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The virus claimed 34 lives during the past 24 hours and with this, the cumulative figure for such fatalities increased to 25,620.

The loss of lives due to the coronavirus was 45 on Saturday.

The city now had 54,246 active cases of the virus. As many as 42,438 patients were being treated as home isolation cases and those admitted to various hospitals were counted to be 2,424.

There were 15,411 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, but 12,987 beds remained vacant.

The count of the patients being treated in ICUs was 808 and those getting oxygen support numbered 814. There were 164 patients who were put on the ventilator.

A total of 74,246 people got jabbed during the last 24 hours in the national capital and 31,809 of them were those who were administered their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of people vaccinated with the first dose was 1,68,31,875 and with both doses was 1,21,34,952.