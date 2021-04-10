In view of the surge in Covid-19 infection, Delhi government has shut down all the schools including government and private ones untill further orders in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Friday.

The move has been taken after the evidence of rising infecting among the community, officials said.

Delhi on Thursday logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single day spike this year, the government said in a statement, adding 24 people died in the last 24 hours because of the virus. This is a sharp jump in daily figures as the national capital had reported 5,506 fresh cases yesterday.

According to the Delhi government, the total of Covid cases has reached 6,98,005 after adding Thursday’s figures. The city has 23,181 active cases.

The data shows that in the last 10 days, Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate jumped from 2.8% to 8.10 per cent, indicating spread of the infection within the community. The data shared by the Delhi government shows the daily positivity rate on March 30 was recorded at 2.70 percent and as the cases increased, the rate jumped to 8.10 percent on April 8.