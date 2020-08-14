Delhi today added 956 fresh cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) that pushed the city’s Covid caseload to 1,49,460.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, 15,356 tests were conducted to identify Covid cases in the national capital today. The health bulletin said that 913 coronavirus patients recovered in the city during the past 24 hours, which took the total number of recovered cases to 1,34,318.

The Covid recovery rate rose to 89.86 per cent from yesterday’s 89.83 per cent. There were 10,975 active cases of Covid-19 and 4,257 hospitalised patients in Delhi. In both cases, the figures were lesser yesterday.

The active cases of Covid19 yesterday numbered 10,946 and the number of patients admitted to hospitals stood at 4,235. On 10 August, the count of such patients was 4,002.

The number of hospitalised patients has been continuously rising for the past few days as indicated by the figures provided by the Delhi government.

The health bulletin stated that 14 deaths due to Covid-19 were taken into account in the city today, which pushed the cumulative total of such fatalities to 4,167. On 11 August, only eight deaths owing to the coronavirus infection were recorded in the national capital.

This had prompted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to then say that “Today, there were only 8 deaths due to corona(virus) in Delhi. Less than 10 deaths occurred today after many days. We have taken many steps to bring down the number of deaths due to corona(virus). We are making efforts so that there is not even one death (due to Covid19). Every human being is precious for us.”

Kejriwal had yesterday tweeted to state that, “In the fight against the corona(virus), our main purpose is to bring down the number of deaths to zero.”

According to the health bulletin, the number of patients getting treatment under home isolation in Delhi was 5,762. The single-day Covid count in the city was 1,113 yesterday when 14 deaths due to coronavirus were recorded.

On 23 June, Delhi had reported highest single-day spike of 3,947 coronavirus cases so far. The health bulletin today reportedly put the Covid positivity rate at 6.2 per cent.

It said that out of the total number of beds in Delhi’s Covid hospitals, 10,694 were vacant. The bulletin added that 3,730 beds in Covid care centres were occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and “bubble flights”.

The number of rapid antigen tests conducted today was 8,878 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT, and True NAAT tests figures were 6,478, thereby altogether adding up to 15,356, according to the bulletin.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Delhi was 12,58,095 till date.

The number of tests done per million, as on today, was 66,215, the bulletin reportedly said. The number of containment zones or coronavirus hotspots stood at 513 in the national capital.