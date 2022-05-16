Cop stabbed in Delhi

A Delhi Police officer who went to apprehend a suspect in a stabbing incident was attacked and knifed by the same suspect, an official said on Monday.

Virender alias Kala Badal of Jharera Village is a notorious character of the Delhi Cantt. the police station was named as the accused.

When Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjeev and Head Constable Praveen raided the accused’s home late Sunday, the event occurred.

“It was at that moment that accused Virender attacked HC Praveen with a knife and stabbed him,” stated Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

In self-defense, the ASI and the constable fired a shot that hit the accused in the right leg.

Both the officer and the accused were taken to a local hospital and are stated to be in stable condition.

On Sunday, the accused Kala Badal stabbed Sunil, a 22-year-old Delhi Jal Board driver.

“When Sunil was loading malba (trash), two boys later identified as Brijesh and Kala Badal got into an altercation about a road barrier,” Kalsi said, adding that Kala Badal then stabbed Sunil in the upper right chest and fled the scene.

Now the police have registered a case against accused Badal under sections 186, 353, 332, 307 and 34 of the IPC.

The second person, who was involved in the stabbing incident, is still at large.

