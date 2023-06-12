Digital entrepreneurs from across India presented their innovative ideas and solutions during a two-day convention which was held in the National Capital.

The event witnessed gathering of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, technology enthusiasts, innovative startups, and investors, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing in the digital landscape.

Addressing a Founders’ Conference on the second day of the Convention of Digital Entrepreneurs (CODE), Aastha Grover (Head, Startup India) highlighted the pace at which the Indian startup ecosystem is growing. Grover pointed out that over 99,000 startups have become a part of Startup India, 49 per cent of which are based in Tier 2 & 3 locations.

On the first day of the convention, Chief Guest, Shireesh Joshi, CBO of ONDC gave an inaugural address on the future of e-commerce in India.

CODE 2023 witnessed participation from 200 exhibitors and 50 speakers. The two-day convention, organised by Expand My Business, a B2B IT services marketplace, was held at Pragati Maidan from June 10-11.

“This convention has not only facilitated knowledge sharing and networking but has also paved the way for new partnerships and growth opportunities for entrepreneurs across India,” said Nishant Behl, Founder of Expand My Business.