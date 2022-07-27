Congress MPs held intense protest; Sachin Pilot detained

The Congress workers and members held an intense protest against the questioning of their president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sonia Gandhi has appeared for the third round of questioning by the probe agency Enforcement Directorate.

Even though there was heavy security deployment outside party headquarters AICC in the national capital, the party workers staged massive protests who were subsequently detained by the police.

Several barricades have been placed to prevent the Congress workers from taking out any kind of march towards the ED office.

The party workers, raising slogans, attempted to cross the barricades and were subsequently detained by police.

Till now several party leaders, including Sachin Pilot, have been detained.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have not joined the protest.

Several Congress parliamentarians were detained near Parliament on Wednesday as they tried to carry out a protest march from Parliament house to Rashtrapati Bhawan against the questioning of their president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

The parliamentarians had planned to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the central government’s alleged vendetta politics and no discussion of important issues like price rise in Parliament.

Earlier during the say, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that there should be a timely Supreme Court decision on the terror of ED in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh and Anand Sharma, Gehlot said, “First they summoned Rahul Gandhi. He was interrogated for several hours in five days. Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time today. We have no idea how long it would last. There should be a timely SC decision on the terror of ED in the country.”