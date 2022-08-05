Congress call for huge protest; Delhi Police imposes Sec 144 in New Delhi distt

The Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, ahead of the Congress party’s call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.

In the wake of a protest call given by the Congress party, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads especially of New Delhi area.

As per the advisory issued, commuters should expect heavy congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlaq Road, APJ Abdul Kalam road, Prithvi Raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Mathura Road.

It also stated that traffic movement will be hardly possible on Kamal Attatuk marg, Kauttilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Raja ji Marg, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road.

Even though the Delhi Police has denied the permisiion to hold the protest, the Congress party leaders has decided to go ahead and stage a pan-India protest today.

All the party general secretaries, state in-charges and state presidents have been given directions to stage the protest at all levels in their respective states. They were also told to ensure that the office-bearers of the party connect with the public for the nationwide agitation.

They have planned to hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Due to special traffic arrangements, movement of buses will be restricted beyond Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Road and Moti Bagh red light.

Meanwhile, there is heavy presence of police personnel outside the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

The Indian Youth Congress has also shared a video on twitter.