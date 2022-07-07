Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Class 12 student stabbed by friend in Delhi

Class 12 student stabbed by friend in Delhi

A manhunt was started to find the suspect after the police claimed to have identified the attacker.

SNS | New Delhi | July 7, 2022 12:53 pm

Delhi, stabbed

Photo: IANS

Following an argument, a classmate from grade 12 was stabbed by her friend on Thursday in the Tilak Vihar area of west Delhi.

The woman was transferred to a neighboring government hospital where she is receiving treatment after sustaining serious stab wounds to her chest and stomach.

The male suspect, according to a police officer, is the 17-year-old girl’s neighbor.

“This morning they met and were talking when the boy fished out a knife and before she could react, he stabbed her. The girl suffered a stab wound and collapsed on the ground writhing in pain.
The accused fled from the crime scene,” the official added.

A manhunt was started to find the suspect after the police claimed to have identified the attacker.
(with inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Delhi to unveil nation’s biggest shopping festival in 2023:CM Kejriwal
Yellow line Metro services disrupted as woman jumps in front of moving train
AQI in Delhi 'satisfactory', heavy rains likley on Wednesday