Class 12 student stabbed by friend in Delhi

Following an argument, a classmate from grade 12 was stabbed by her friend on Thursday in the Tilak Vihar area of west Delhi.

The woman was transferred to a neighboring government hospital where she is receiving treatment after sustaining serious stab wounds to her chest and stomach.

The male suspect, according to a police officer, is the 17-year-old girl’s neighbor.

“This morning they met and were talking when the boy fished out a knife and before she could react, he stabbed her. The girl suffered a stab wound and collapsed on the ground writhing in pain.

The accused fled from the crime scene,” the official added.

A manhunt was started to find the suspect after the police claimed to have identified the attacker.

