Charging tariff on commercial basis from farmers is shameful: Delhi BJP chief

Coming down heavily on AAP government over charging the farmers with commercial rates in power, the State BJP President Adesh Gupta today said while farmers in the country today are getting several benefits including subsidy on tractor purchase, or fertilizers or on other farm equipment, there is no subsidy whatsoever for farmers here in Delhi.

“It is the government which arranges power for irrigation but nothing like that in Delhi. Farmers today are getting hefty power bills according to commercial rates. In fact the farmers today decided if their demands are not met soon, they would bring out a massive tractor rally,” said Gupta.

While addressing a large number of farmers sitting on indefinite strike near CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for the past seven days in support of their long pending demands, Gupta charged that it is regrettable they are not even getting farmers rank.

He said Kejriwal had promised Rs 20000 compensation per acre to farmers whose crops get damaged and when they protested against what they called a meager amount, it was raised to Rs 50000.

But it’s shocking they have not even got this, he added. He said farms in many villages in the city are still under water logging for years with nothing being done to drain it out and thus no crop sowing can take place there.