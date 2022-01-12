Chargesheet against Pak terrorist Asraf ready, Special Cell can file it any day

The chargesheet of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police against Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Asraf, who was nabbed from Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi last year, is ready. The Special Cell officials can file it any day before the concerned court.

The ISI trained Mohammed Asraf alias Ali Ahmad Noori, a Pakistani national, was held for allegedly planning terrorist attacks across India.

The Special Cell had recently got an extension of 90 days to file the chargesheet on the grounds that a few things were pending.

A source close to the investigation said that they are taking legal opinion on the draft chargesheet to file it before the court.

According to the source, they have mentioned in the draft chargesheet that Mohammed Asraf travelled to Thailand and the UAE which has proved that he was not only in touch with the ISI but was also constantly in touch with others who wanted to create a riot like situation in India.

As many as six sketches of the associates of Asraf will be filed along with the chargesheet.

The cell conducted raids at their premises but didn’t find anyone.

The ISI trained Asraf was held in October last year from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and since then he has been behind the bars. The Special Cell found that he had been illegally residing in India since 2004 and was involved in espionage and supplying arms.

Asraf was working at the behest of Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence to spread terrorism across India.

He was in constant touch with his Pakistani handler Nasir who was giving him directions for spying and other anti national activities.

Asraf confessed to the Special Cell that he had been involved in terror activities including transporting illegal weapons for several terror attacks.

The Special Cell had said that the accused was in an advanced stage of procuring arms and explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi and several states. It has so far recorded the statement of seven persons against Mohammed Asraf.

The Special Cell personnel had recovered a hand grenade, one AK-47 assault rifle with 2 loaded magazine, two pistols and a bag containing 50 live cartridges. It took the help of the National Security Guards (NSG) Gurugram to defuse the hand grenade. It was then sent to the CFSL, CBI for expert opinion.

Special Cell personnel also conducted Asraf’s polygraph test at CBI’s CFSL, narco test and brain mapping test at FSL Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat.

The cell has said that they have identified a lot of suspects and are in process of busting a ISI sponsored terror module.