The Delhi government has scaled down the number of people allowed in weddings to 50 from 200 amid a surge in the coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the new measures to combat the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus and said that the government had sought the permission from the Centre to shut the market for a few days that may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, said, “Delhi had allowed up to 200 people at weddings, in keeping with the Central government guidelines. But now we have decided to go back to the earlier limit of 50 people. I have sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. I hope he gives permission soon.”

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on Wednesday, officially approved the Delhi government’s decision to reduce the number of people attending wedding ceremonies in the national capital from 200 to 50.

Delhi has been recording a high surge in new coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 6,396 Covid-19 cases, nearly double the number of cases recorded on Monday which was 3,797 cases. Testing in the capital has also increased from 30,000 to 49,031.

The Delhi government on Monday had said that the city has crossed the peak of third Covid wave.

The Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) has also stepped in as it will help to increase the testing capacity to 60,000 tests every day by November end. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that a house-to-house survey is also likely to be conducted soon.

To bring testing closer to Delhi residents as directed by Union Home Minister @AmitShah, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to help Govt of NCT of Delhi in deploying 10 mobile testing labs for COVID with total capacity of 20,000 tests in phased manner beginning next week. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 18, 2020

In another step directed by Union Home Minister @AmitShah, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Govt of NCT of Delhi working together to enhance RT-PCR testing capacity to 60,000 tests by end November. Testing capacity already enhanced by 10,000 tests/day on November 17. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 18, 2020

The Health Ministry also said that 10 teams will visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi to ‘assess bed utilization and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds.’

Planning for house to house survey in Delhi in advanced stage, after Union Home Minister @AmitShah held meeting on Nov 15 on Delhi COVID situation. Survey expected to begin by the weekend and completed by 25 November. @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 18, 2020

On 15 November, Union Home Minster Amit Shah met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the central government adopted a 12-point plan to tackle coronavirus case surge in the capital. The centre has also allotted an additional 250-300 beds that would be used for serious Covid-19 patients. The Delhi High Court last week allowed the government to reserve 80 per cent of beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain had dismissed the speculations of a lockdown and said, “There is no chance of a lockdown in Delhi.”

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on 11 November and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months.

Delhi currently has 4,95,598 Covid-19 cases and 7,812 fatalities.