Centre asks coal companies to increase production to cut energy import bill

In wake of increasing crude oil price in the International market, India on Monday asked coal companies to ramp up domestic production of coal so as to cut India’s energy import bill.

Minister of state for Coal Raosaheb Patil Danve called upon the coal sector to further enhance domestic production so that import can be reduced and the energy security of the Nation can be enhanced.

He also stressed on sustainable mining needs to protect the environment and help the people living near coal mines.

Coal is playing a pivotal role to meet the energy requirements and its role has become more important due to the new international developments, steep increase in fuel prices including that of coal, said Union Coal Secretary Anil Kumar.

Kumar said more explorations are required for coking coal production so that imports can be further reduced.

“Coal Ministry has been aiming at carbon neutrality, import substitution through efficient mining operations, and creating positive impact on the socio-economic conditions of the local communities in and around the mining areas,” said Kumar.

He said the government is also promoting cutting edge clean coal technologies including coal bed methane and hydrogen from coal.