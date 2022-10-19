Centre approves delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi

The Central government has approved the report on the delimitation of wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from 272 to 250. The notification to verify the report prepared by the three-member Delimitation Committee on the delimitation of wards was issued on October 17, 2022.

With the Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, the process of delimitation of wards has been completed. This has also paved the way for the conduct of MCD elections in the city. It is being believed that the corporation elections can be held in December or January next year.

After the delimitation, the number of wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been fixed at 250, out of which 42 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 104 seats for women. However, in another order issued by the Centre on October 17, the State Election Commission has been given the power for the reservation of wards.

Before delimitation, the total number of wards in the Municipal Corporation was 272, which has now been reduced by 22 to 250. The number of wards has been reduced in 23 assembly constituencies, while one ward has been increased in Mustafabad assembly constituency. The delimitation has been done on the basis of the Census 2011.

Political parties are now eagerly waiting for the release of the draft of reservation of wards. According to an official of the State Election Commission (SEC), the outline of the reservation of wards is almost ready.

The reservation of wards is to be done on the basis of the number of SC voters in a particular ward. There is no problem in the reservation of wards for women. The work of reservation of wards can be completed this month, said the official.

However, the State Election Commission will have to seek suggestions from the general public, which may take at least 15 to 20 days more to complete this process. Responding to a question, the SEC official said all the procedures can be completed in the month of November and elections can be held in December or January next year.