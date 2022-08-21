CBI issues lookout circular against Sisodia, 13 others

Two days after CBI raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Mansih Sisodia’s residence in connection with the liquor scam, the probe agency has now issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Sisodia and 14 others accused.

The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR which has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

As far as lookout notice is concerned, this has been done to stop them from flying abroad as reportedly during the searches, CBI could not find the two accused.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The license holders were allegedly given extensions as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

Reacting to the same, Sisodia took to the microblogging site Twitter and hit out at PM Narendra Modi.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

He shared PM Modi’s speech also on the raids through Twitter.

CBI छापों के बारे में मोदी जी के इस बयान को ज़रूर सुने. अगर नहीं सुना तो आप एक बहुत बड़े सच को जानने से वंचित रह जाएँगे. https://t.co/6HptTsnVRH — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

The CBI on Friday carried out nearly 14-hour searches at Sisodia’s residence and 22 other locations in the national capital in connection with irregularities in the new Excise policy case.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena had recommended CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy 2021-22 on July 22.

Meanwhile, following the CBI raid, in a bureaucratic reshuffle, a dozen IAS officers were shifted between departments on Friday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recently recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to act against some of the officers.