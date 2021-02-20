Delhi today logged 158 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.26 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

These fresh cases were identified out of 60,836 tests conducted across the city. The cumulative number of Covid cases in Delhi rose to 6,37,603 now, the health bulletin said.

With one fresh Covid-linked death, the national capital’s coronavirus toll climbed to 10,897. The count of those patients who recovered during the past 24 hours was 157. The city’s cumulative tally of such recoveries thus went up to 6,25,653, the bulletin stated.

There were 1,053 active coronavirus cases in Delhi now, of which 430 patients were under home isolation, the bulletin stated. The total number of containment zones in the city was 649 now, the bulletin added.

Delhi currently has 5,751 hospital beds meant for Covid patients, of which 5,320 beds remained unoccupied. The city had yesterday reported 130 Covid cases and 2 coronavirus-linked deaths.

The positivity rate was then 0.22 per cent. No fresh death due to the deadly virus was reported in the city on 18 February for the third time this month.