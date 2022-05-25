Can tolerate anything but corruption: Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today highly backed and appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision of sacking his minister on charges of graft.

The AAP Convenor equated the step with the party’s commitment to honesty and Deshbhakti and asserted that it was a first of its kind in Indian history.

Kejriwal said, “We can tolerate anything but not corruption; Aam Aadmi Party is committed to honesty; I am proud of Bhagwant Mann, we will not let anyone betray Bharat Mata.”

“First time in the history of politics that a party has acted against corruption by taking such strict action against its own leader,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked his Health Minister on charges of corruption today. A case has been filed against Punjab’s former health minister, and he is being arrested.”

Reiterating his government’s firm commitment to make Punjab a corruption-free state, the Punjab Chief Minister on Tuesday dismissed health minister Dr. Vijay Singla for seeking one percent commission in a department headed by him.

“My government is having zero tolerance towards corruption and no one, howsoever affluent he may be, will be allowed to continue such malpractices,” the Punjab Chief Minister said.