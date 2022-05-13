Bulldozers continue to roll in Delhi, Sisodia writes to Shah

The Municipal Corporation’s (MC) on Friday continued its drive to demolish illegal encroachments in different parts of the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the latter to stop the ongoing demolition drive in Delhi. Sisodia claimed that the civic agency’s proposed drive will render over 60 lakh people homeless in Delhi.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive at main Khayala Road in Delhi’s Vishnu Garden area today.

According to a Junior Engineer (JE) at Vishnu Garden, all the land area which is

ahead of the building line will be removed. He also mentioned that they have got the full support of police officials, hence no unwanted situation can occur during the drive.

The SDMC began its first phase of the demolition drive on May 4 and was decided to continue till today.

Beginning from the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad, the drive covered several parts of South Delhi including Shaheen Bagh and New Friends Colony. SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan had earlier disclosed on April 25, that the

aforesaid demolition drive is a month-long plan was sent to the police for the

anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the national capital.

Apart from Vishnu Garden area, the MC’s bulldozer also rolled in the Chawla area of Najafgarh in west Delhi.

As per the latest reports, an extended part of the animal shelter was

seen being demolished. The owner of the shelter expressed his strong resentment over the MC’s stern move.

“This road, on which animal shelter is present, is not going anywhere. It

closes after some distance. How is this little extension hampering any

government activity in the area,” he asked.

Several shanties located near the Samaypur Badli metro station in the national capital were razed to the ground under the ongoing demolition drive today.

The demolished shanties were illegally constructed on the pavement

of the main road, i.e., on government land, just below the metro bridge.

Tension prevailed in the Madanpur Khadar area in the national capital yesterday as the police resorted to mild lathi-charge after they were pelted with stones during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

A large number of locals protested in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area yesterday against the Municipal Corporation officials during the anti-encroachment drive.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who reached

the spot to extend his support to the people, was detained by the police. The

situation turned volatile soon after he was detained despite the people resisting

it and resorting to stone-pelting. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd.