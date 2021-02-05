The Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday condemned the reported decision of the AAPled Delhi government to “withdraw”the bus services of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) that was provided to Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.

The BJP alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal “wants to burn Delhi” by withdrawing the bus services for the Delhi police personnel.

The party, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that the Delhi government must withdraw its decision and immediately restore the bus service for security forces.

The BJP MLAs said that the DTC does not provide its buses free of cost to Delhi Police and other security forces. The DTC charges for it and the security forces use these buses to restore law and order in the national capital, the resolution stated.

The situation is “tense” in Delhi today and there is a possibility of disturbances during the 6 February strike called by the protesting farmers’ leaders. “In such a situation, how the police personnel will move from one place to another,” the BJP’s resolution asked.