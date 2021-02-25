In the run-up to the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCDs) bypolls, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the BJP-ruled MCDs was in a “mess”, claiming that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was the “only alternative” to such an abysmal situation in the city.

Addressing a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh ~ under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation ~ which is among the five wards where bypolls will be held, Kejriwal said the AAP government in Delhi has provided 24-hour electricity with zero bills and ensured good schools and hospitals across the city.

“The MCDs are in a mess under the BJP,” the CM charged and asked people to vote for the AAP candidate contesting from the Shalimar Bagh ward which fell vacant after the death of the sitting BJP councillor.

The bypolls for the five wards of the city’s three municipal corporations are scheduled to be held on 28 February, whose results will be declared on 3 March.

Apart from the AAP candidates, the candidates of the BJP and the Congress are also contesting these bypolls. Meanwhile, Kejriwal also thanked the people of Gujarat after his party registered gains in the civic body polls in that state.

He claimed that the people of Gujarat have “rejected the centuries-old politics of Congress and chosen the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party, which proves that they want politics of development and work in the state”.

“The AAP has breached BJP’s citadel in Surat after it bagged 27 seats in the municipal corporation. I would like to thank the people of Gujarat from the bottom of my heart. The people of Surat have handed over the responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party and rejected the 125-year old Congress,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to assure you, that every volunteer of ours will fulfill each of his responsibility with full honesty and dedication. Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics, which is politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24×7 free electricity,” the AAP supremo said while addressing the Gujarat people.

Kejriwal will hold a road show in Surat on 26 February to thank people for voting for the AAP. “We will change the face of Gujarat in coordination with the people of the state. I am coming to Surat on February 26, to personally meet and thank all of you,” the CM added.

~With inputs from PTI~