BJP doing politics on pollution: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday accused the BJP of increasing pollution and then doing politics on it.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said, “The BJP first increases pollution and then does politics on it. The Delhi government is making every effort to reduce pollution on its end.”

He said the governments of Delhi and Punjab are ready to provide financial assistance to the farmers to prevent stubble burning.

“It is the BJP-led government at the Centre which has refused support in this regard,” the Delhi Environment Minister said.

The Minister also accused the BJP of targeting farmers in Punjab for stubble burning “because of their earlier protests against three contentious farm laws of the Centre”.

He urged the BJP to cooperate in fighting pollution as the Delhi government alone could not curb the pollution that wafts from the adjoining NCR region.

“Everybody is asking the same question — why has stubble burning not reduced despite AAP being in power in Delhi and Punjab? Stubble burning has not reduced because the Centre has denied support,” the Minister claimed.

“The BJP is blaming farmers for burning stubble because of their protests… They now want FIRs to be filed against them. They should stop abusing farmers, stop seeking revenge from them,” Rai said.

Rai appealed to the people of Delhi and said, “I request the people of Delhi that we have to reduce our share of pollution. I request you to do 5 things. First, anywhere construction work is going on, send its photo to Green Delhi App. Use another car and bike pooling. If possible, do the work from home. Fourth, do not burn wood or coal and fifth, the RWA should provide electric heaters to its security guards, so that they are not forced to burn wood or coal to escape the cold.”

Rai said the last two days have seen a rise in the level of pollution in Delhi and the surrounding districts.

He said, “Bahadurgarh had an AQI rating of 400, Faridabad, 403, Manesar, 393; Sonipat, 350; Kaithal, 402; Greater Noida, 398; and Ghaziabad, 381. As a result of the modest rise in wind speed, Delhi’s AQI is still 313, which is considered to be poor.”

He said according to CAQM’s directives, construction and demolition activities have been prohibited in Delhi.

More than 500 teams are inspecting sites to see that this order is being implemented, the Minister said.