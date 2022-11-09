BJP core group meets Nadda for MCD polls

The Delhi BJP core group met party president J.P. Nadda today in preparation for the upcoming MCD elections.

The MCD election will be held on December 4 and the counting will take place on December 7.

According to the party insiders, the core group members included Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, co-incharge Alka Gujar, convenor of election management committee Ashish Sood, and state general secretary (org) Siddharthan.

“The core group held a meeting ahead of MCD elections to prepare strategy which went for an hour,” stated the source.

It stated that the discussion was done about the list of candidates, Delhi’s current air pollution status, landfill issue, campaigning modes and medium, etc.

The party, in a meeting has also planned to release manifesto by next week.

In addition, the list of candidates will be out by November 12 and 13, stated the BJP source.