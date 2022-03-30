BJP conspiring to assassinate Kejriwal, says Sisodia 

Condemning the ruckus outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders alleged that the BJP “was conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal”.

Sisodia said, “After seeing AAP’s thumping victory in Punjab in front of its score of zero, the BJP has gotten so frustrated that it wants to assassinate Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Today, in front of the police, in fact in its protection, BJP’s goons tried to break into the residence of CM Kejriwal. This was a planned conspiracy. It was evident that the BJP has gotten so rattled that it has forgotten the tenets of morality itself. The BJP can’t beat CM Kejriwal in elections so it has stooped down to the level of wanting to take his life to silence the revolution he has brought in Indian politics.”

Sisodia said, “I want to warn the BJP — don’t try to touch Arvind Kejriwal Ji. This country, its people won’t tolerate the attempts you are making to take his life. The attack orchestrated by the BJP had an accomplice in the police itself. All of the BJP’s tricks have failed so now they have resorted to physical violence and are endangering his life. This is not a political vendetta. This is criminal. Can goons reach and vandalise the residence of a sitting Chief Minister of this country so easily? All of this happened when the police were there in front of the crowd.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote, “The frustration of the BJP is visible in its ways after the crushing defeat it faced in Punjab at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The attack on the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while in the presence of police is a very cowardly act. It is now evident that BJP is only afraid of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.”