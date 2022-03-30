BJP conspiring to assassinate Kejriwal, says Sisodia 

Condemning the ruckus outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders alleged that the BJP “was conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal”.
Today, in front of the police, in fact in its protection, BJP’s goons tried to break into the residence of CM Kejriwal. This was a planned conspiracy. It was evident that the BJP has gotten so rattled that it has forgotten the tenets of morality itself. The BJP can’t beat CM Kejriwal in elections so it has stooped down to the level of wanting to take his life to silence the revolution he has brought in Indian politics.”
Sisodia said, “I want to warn the BJP — don’t try to touch Arvind Kejriwal Ji. This country, its people won’t tolerate the attempts you are making to take his life. The attack orchestrated by the BJP had an accomplice in the police itself. All of the BJP’s tricks have failed so now they have resorted to physical violence and are endangering his life. This is not a political vendetta. This is criminal. Can goons reach and vandalise the residence of a sitting Chief Minister of this country so easily? All of this happened when the police were there in front of the crowd.”
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote, “The frustration of the BJP is visible in its ways after the crushing defeat it faced in Punjab at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The attack on the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while in the presence of police is a very cowardly act. It is now evident that BJP is only afraid of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.”
Senior AAP leader and MLA Ms Atishi questioned the role of the Delhi Police in the act and said, “Shocking! What was Delhi Police doing when BJP workers and leaders were going on a rampage at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence? Did they have orders from Amit Shah to support the BJP vandals? Is the BJP so terrified of Arvind Kejriwal’s Punjab victory that it is collaborating with Delhi Police to attack him? Today Arvind Kejriwal Ji is emerging as an alternative to BJP in the country, so does Amit Shah want to get him killed?
Delhi Police today detained around 70 people for creating ruckus outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital following the protest by the BJP workers against Kejriwal’s recent remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie in the Delhi Assembly.
The protest was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over the Chief Minister’s recent remarks in the Assembly on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie. These remarks were deemed against the Kashmiri Pandit community by the right-wingers.
BJP Yuva Morcha protesters reached the CM’s residence around 11.30 AM. Around 150-200 protestors started shouting slogans and started creating a ruckus. Around 1 PM, some of the protestors breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House. The protesters were infuriated by Kejriwal’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the Delhi Assembly. They also wanted the movie to be tax-free in Delhi.
The protesters were led by BJP Yuva Morcha’s national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and its national president Tejasvi Surya. They started marching from the IP College to the Chief Minister’s residence.