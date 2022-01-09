“Back to your service after recovering from Covid-19”: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had tested Covid-19-positive on January 4, has recovered and is back to taking care of his official responsibilities. Now he has tested coronavirus-negative after remaining in home isolation for seven-eight days.

He announced his recovery first through a tweet on Sunday.

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, besides being the Chief Minister of Delhi, tweeted, “I am back at your service after recovering from Covid-19.”

He announced during his digital press conference also that he had fully recovered from the coronavirus infection after self-isolating himself at his house for seven-eight days.

He said, “I thank you all for your good wishes. I am now alright after testing positive for coronavirus. I had fever for two days, but continued to remain in home isolation for seven-eight days in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol. Now I am back to people’s service.”

Kejriwal had earlier declared that he had mild symptoms of Covid-19 and was, therefore, going under home isolation.

He had been actively addressing election rallies in Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP and Goa, where a poll schedule has already been announced.

Kejriwal was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 4 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the city, but got sick and developed mild symptoms of the virus infection.