As MCD poll process getting underway BJP starts hunt for candidates

The process of nomination for Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) elections has started on Monday. With this, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also started the search for candidates. Party observers will visit all 250 wards to take stock of the status of ticket claimants.

Sources associated with the BJP say that the entire exercise will last for two days i.e. Monday and Tuesday. Three people will go to each ward, in which one Central leader and two Delhi BJP leaders will be included.

After the exercise, a list of contenders will be handed over to the party management. Consequently, the candidates will be selected for the elections.

It may be noted here that thousands of people are staking claim to the candidature of the BJP for the 250 seats of the MCD. They include the outgoing councillors, mostly former municipal councilors and leaders of circles and districts. The team of party observers will find out the best candidates and submit their report to the party leadership.

November 14 is the last date for nominations

It is noteworthy that the process of nomination has started from Monday November 7 and any candidate desirous of contesting the polls will be able to file his/her papers till Monday, 14 November.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16 and withdrawal of names will be done till November 19. After this, voting will be held on December 4 and the results of the corporation elections will be declared on December 7.