Amid the unabated surge of new cases of Covid-19 and rising fatality, the Delhi government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Saturday evening.

The Covid lockdown in Delhi was due to end at 5 am Monday.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19, as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scrambles to contain a fresh wave of infections and a positivity rate that remains over 30 per cent.

“Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,” Kejriwal tweeted.

This is the second extension of the lockdown by a week. Earlier the Delhi government had extended it last week till the Monday next week.

Last Sunday, while announcing the first, the Chief Minister said: Corinavirus still continues to wreak havoc in the city. Public opinion is lockdown should increase. So it is being extended for one week.”