Arrest me if video on liquor scam is genuine or accept conspiracy by PMO: Sisodia to BJP

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi challenged the BJP, on the sting of the liquor scam, and said if the sting is true then arrest him and also said that it is a conspiracy by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“If this sting video is genuine, CBI must arrest me within four days i.e by Monday otherwise accept that it is a fake video made on the directions of the PMO,” said Sisodia in a press meet after the BJP released the sting this morning.

The Deputy CM also said, “I request the BJP to immediately go to the probe agency and produce this as evidence. The probe agency must investigate the video and arrest me immediately if there is any truth in the so-called sting.”

He further said, “Firstly, they got my house raided, and found nothing. Next, my locker was checked and there was nothing. Now they have come up with a so-called sting operation video.”

The AAP leader his attack on BJP in the matter of landfills and said that it will be dangerous for the people of Delhi if the plan of the BJP is implemented.

The deputy CM also said, “There are three huge landfills in Delhi which reflect BJP’s performance in the past 17 years? Now there is a conspiracy to make 16 more such mountains. They have decided that 16 landfill sites will be built in Delhi. Those who couldn’t manage three landfill sites, are planning to build 16 more which will convert the capital city into a hell-like situation.”