In yet another spike, Delhi reported over 1,500 coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day today, even as it logged 9 more Covid deaths, highest in around two months, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government’s health department.

The 1,534 new infections pushed the national capital’s tally to 6,54,276, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the virus here.

This is the highest number of Covid cases reported in Delhi since 16 December when 1,547 people had tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The active cases rose to 6,051 from 5,497 the previous day.

The positivity rate rose to 1.80 per cent from 1.69 per cent a day ago, the health bulletin said. The positivity rate was 1.52 last Wednesday, 1.31 percent on Tuesday, 1.32 percent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

With 9 more fatalities, Delhi’s Covid toll mounted to 10,987, the bulletin stated. Delhi had yesterday reported 1,515 Covid cases and 5 coronavirus-linked fatalities.

On 24 March, Delhi had recorded 1,254 Covid cases and 6 fatalities. It had on 22 March reported 1,101 coronavirus infections and 4 Covid deaths, which was the first time since 24 December that the city recorded more than 1,000 Covid cases.

The city had recorded 888 cases last Monday, 823 on Sunday, and 813 on Saturday.

The total number of Covid cases in Delhi on 1 January was over 6.25 lakh and the fatalities tally had stood at 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in the city in February. On 26 February, the month’s highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

However, the daily cases began to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past several days. Amid the Covid upsurge in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the city during upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Navaratri.