Amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on April 2 with Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to fight the pandemic

The meeting will focus on issues that require immediate attention to stem the spread of the virus like vaccination drive, containment zones and maintaining the availability of hospital beds.

“Post the orders by CM Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, tracing of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage,” an official release stated.

The official release also stated that beds in 33 private hospitals have been increased by 25 percent for ICU, and 25 percent for normal ward beds. The COVID designated beds for normal wards have increased by 842, and there is an increase of 230 in ICU beds. There are now 838 COVID designated ICU beds in 33 private hospitals.

It said that the vaccination centers have been increased to around 600.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier informed that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital.

The Delhi government also announced that the schools in the national capital cannot hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases. However, the students of classes 9 to 12 can be called to schools only for providing academic guidance following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with the consent of the parents.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 1,819 new COVID-19. The city reported 2,790 cases on Thursday.

